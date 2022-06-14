हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nothing phone (1) to be manufactured in India, check launch, sale and other details

New Delhi: London-based consumer electronics company Nothing on Monday announced that it will produce its first smartphone called phone (1) in India.

The company said the smartphone will be manufactured at a facility in Tamil Nadu.

"We are thrilled to announce that every phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally," said Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India.

"Nothing phone (1) is the real start of our journey and we cannot think of a better way to establish ourselves in India, which is a key market for us," he added.

Nothing phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart. The company is reportedly set to launch the device with a transparent design on July 21.

A recent tweet by Nothing CEO and Co-founder, Carl Pei, suggested that the device may arrive with support for wireless charging.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile platform. It is said to be the company's first smartphone and a second device in the overall product ecosystem of the brand.

The device will come preinstalled with the Nothing OS. The device will be treated with three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For the upcoming Nothing phone (1), the company is expanding its customer support in the region, to 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities, as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.

