Nothing Phone (2) Gets Price Cut: Check The New Rate Of Device

New Delhi: In a delightful turn of events for tech enthusiasts, Nothing has announced a significant price reduction for its latest Phone (2) in India. Launched just this July with a starting price of Rs 44,999, the smartphone is now available at a tempting discount of Rs 5,000 across all storage variants.

Nothing Phone (2): Price Of 8GB RAM And 128GB Storage Model

The base variant, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, can now be yours for just Rs 39,999, down from its initial Rs 44,999. (Also Read: Turn Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 1 Lakh Monthly With This High-Profit Business Idea)

Nothing Phone (2): Price Of 12GB RAM And 256GB Storage Model

The 12GB/256GB variant, originally priced at Rs 49,999, is now available at a more affordable Rs 44,999. (Also Read: PPF: Rs 12,500 Per Month Investment Will Give Rs 2.27 CRORE Return In These Many Years)

Nothing Phone (2): Price Of 12GB RAM And 512GB Storage Model

Meanwhile, the top-tier 12GB/512GB model's price down from Rs 54,999 to an enticing Rs 49,999.

Nothing Phone (2): Availability

For those eager to grab this tech deal, the Nothing Phone (2) is up for grabs on Flipkart and select electronic retail stores across India.

Nothing Phone (2): Features

Nothing Phone (2): Display

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display, boasting a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits.

Nothing Phone (2): Performance

Nothing Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Nothing Phone (2): RAM And Storage

The Phone (2) ensures seamless multitasking with up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone (2): Battery

Nothing Phone (2) is powered with a 4700mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone (2): Operating System

Nothing Phone (2) runs on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0.

Nothing Phone (2): Camera Setup

The smartphone sports a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, along with a new 32MP front camera.

Nothing Phone (2) Color Options

The Nothing Phone (2) comes in two chic colors – black and white.