trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693989
NewsTechnology
NOTHING PHONE (2)

Nothing Phone (2) Gets Price Cut: Check The New Rate Of Device

Nothing Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 02:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nothing Phone (2) Gets Price Cut: Check The New Rate Of Device File Photo

New Delhi: In a delightful turn of events for tech enthusiasts, Nothing has announced a significant price reduction for its latest Phone (2) in India. Launched just this July with a starting price of Rs 44,999, the smartphone is now available at a tempting discount of Rs 5,000 across all storage variants.

Nothing Phone (2): Price Of 8GB RAM And 128GB Storage Model

The base variant, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, can now be yours for just Rs 39,999, down from its initial Rs 44,999. (Also Read: Turn Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 1 Lakh Monthly With This High-Profit Business Idea)

Nothing Phone (2): Price Of 12GB RAM And 256GB Storage Model

The 12GB/256GB variant, originally priced at Rs 49,999, is now available at a more affordable Rs 44,999. (Also Read: PPF: Rs 12,500 Per Month Investment Will Give Rs 2.27 CRORE Return In These Many Years)

Nothing Phone (2): Price Of 12GB RAM And 512GB Storage Model

Meanwhile, the top-tier 12GB/512GB model's price down from Rs 54,999 to an enticing Rs 49,999.

Nothing Phone (2): Availability

For those eager to grab this tech deal, the Nothing Phone (2) is up for grabs on Flipkart and select electronic retail stores across India.

Nothing Phone (2): Features

Nothing Phone (2): Display

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display, boasting a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits.

Nothing Phone (2): Performance

Nothing Phone (2) is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Nothing Phone (2): RAM And Storage

The Phone (2) ensures seamless multitasking with up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone (2): Battery

Nothing Phone (2) is powered with a 4700mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone (2): Operating System

Nothing Phone (2) runs on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0.

Nothing Phone (2): Camera Setup

The smartphone sports a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, along with a new 32MP front camera.

Nothing Phone (2) Color Options

The Nothing Phone (2) comes in two chic colors – black and white.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers