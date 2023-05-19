topStoriesenglish2610111
NewsTechnology
NOTHING PHONE (2)

Nothing Phone (2) To Be Powered By Snapdragon 8 Series Chipset: Carl Pei

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1).

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:51 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Nothing Phone (2) To Be Powered By Snapdragon 8 Series Chipset: Carl Pei

New Delhi: Consumer electronic brand Nothing's Founder Carl Pei on Thursday said that Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which is a clear upgrade from Phone (1).

In a tweet, Pei said that it initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), "with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement".

"There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news - it's going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1," he posted.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1).

"As a result, the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps," Pei informed.

Nothing is geared up to launch its Phone (2) soon.

"We chose the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for a reason. Manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process, it's best-in-class when it comes to power consumption and heat management," said Pei.

He said that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates.

The company's first product, Ear (1), was received well. Following its success, the company's smartphone product Phone (1) was launched in July 2022.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818