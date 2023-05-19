Nothing Phone (2) To Be Powered By Snapdragon 8 Series Chipset: Carl Pei

New Delhi: Consumer electronic brand Nothing's Founder Carl Pei on Thursday said that Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, which is a clear upgrade from Phone (1).

In a tweet, Pei said that it initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), "with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement".

"There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news - it's going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1," he posted.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone (1).

"As a result, the Phone (2) camera offers advanced features like Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps," Pei informed.

Nothing is geared up to launch its Phone (2) soon.

"We chose the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for a reason. Manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process, it's best-in-class when it comes to power consumption and heat management," said Pei.

He said that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates.

The company's first product, Ear (1), was received well. Following its success, the company's smartphone product Phone (1) was launched in July 2022.