Nothing Phone 2a India Launch Likely On Feb 27: Check Expected Price, Features

New Delhi: UK-based brand Nothing, led by Carl Pei, has officially announced the upcoming launch of its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, in India. While specific details about the launch date and specifications remain undisclosed, the brand has initiated teasers through an event page on its Indian website.

Nothing Phone 2a: India Launch

As per the media reports, the smartphone is likely to launch on February 27 in India.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Features

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and is confirmed to be an upgrade over the previously released Nothing Phone 1. (Also Read: Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Rufus To Assist Online Shoppers: Here's How To Use It)

Nothing Phone 2a: Teasers

Nothing has set up a landing page on its Indian website to build anticipation for the Phone 2a. While limited information is provided on the landing page, the company asserts that the phone is engineered to focus on essential daily user needs. (Also Read: Google's Bard Chatbot Introduces AI Image Generation For Free)

The Phone 2a, also known as Aerodactyl, will have cool features from the last Nothing Phone 2, making it better than the older Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Price

Even though the exact date of the launch is not known, people are guessing that the Nothing Phone 2a might be revealed at the Mobile World Congress (2024) event in Barcelona.

The phone is expected to be a mid-range one, and the starting version might cost around EUR 400, which is about Rs 37,000. This basic model is said to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Nothing Phone 2a: Expected Colour Options

Another configuration of 12GB plus 256GB is expected to be available, with color options in black and white.

Nothing Phone 2a: Leaked Specifications

Leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 2a will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.

The phone might have a big 6.7-inch screen that shows clear and vibrant images. The screen could be full-HD+, and it might refresh 120 times per second, making everything smooth.

For taking pictures, the phone could have two cameras on the back, each with a 50MP Samsung sensor. And for selfies, there might be a front camera that can take pictures with 32MP quality.