Vivo V29e Smartphone Gets Price Cut In India; Check Price, Discount and Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker has slashed the prices of the Vivo V29e smartphone in India. The Vivo V29e smartphone was launched in August last year as a new offering in the Vivo V29 lineup.

The price of the smartphone in India has been slashed by Rs. 1,000. Apart from the price cut, you can also avail of bank discounts on Flipkart to further bring the price down.

The smartphone comes in two variants: 8GB RAM 128GB storage and 8GB RAM 256GB storage variant. In India, both the variants are priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. After the price cut, The handset is now priced at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Notably, the new price of the smartphone is showing up on Vivo e-store and e-commerce giant Flipkart as well. Flipkart is providing a discount of Rs 2,000 for transactions made with specific bank cards like SBI, DBS, HSBC, IDFC First Bank and others. The EMI facility commences at Rs. 4,334 per month. (Also Read: Apple Launches Refreshed MacBook Air Models With M3 Chipset In India; Check Price, Features)

Vivo V29e Specifications:

The Vivo V29e smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, delivering a smooth experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery equipped with 44W fast charging capabilities for swift recharging.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with an Adreno 619L GPU, ensuring smooth performance. It runs on the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 custom skin, providing a tailored user experience right out of the box. (Also Read: Official! Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 6,000mAh Battery And Sensors Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

In the camera department, the device sports a 64MP primary camera, complemented by a 50MP AF front camera dedicated to videos and selfies. For Connectivity, the device support along with Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.