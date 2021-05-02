हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple emojis

Now a multi-skin tone handshake emoji will arrive in 2022

Following the same path, Google, Samsung, Facebook, and others are also expected to bring some new emojis soon this year. Out of all the emojis, the one that has caught the eye of everyone is multi-skin tone handshake emojis which are scheduled to launch next year.

Now a multi-skin tone handshake emoji will arrive in 2022

Apple has come up with a recent update of the iOS 14.5 version for iPhones and along with it has now unveiled new emojis to show your feelings. In total, the Cupertino-based tech giant has added 441 emojis in a single OS update. 

Following the same path, Google, Samsung, Facebook, and others are also expected to bring some new emojis soon this year. Out of all the emojis, the one that has caught the eye of everyone is multi-skin tone handshake emojis which are scheduled to launch next year.  

The handshake emoji is available on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Apple, and more. Also, one can see the handshake emoji in yellow colour and the new skin tones have been submitted to the Unicode Consortium, wherein both hands can be of different skin tones as well.

Google in its blog post said that Jennifer Daniel, Google’s creative director for emoji and a member of Unicode Technical Committee has come up with this idea with 25 new variations of the handshake emoji with different skin tones. She further reiterated that it was indeed a long process and one emoji wasn’t only required to turn into a new colour as it needed two hands with different skin tones.  

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple emojisemojihandshake emojimulti-skin tone handshake emojisGoogle
Next
Story

Apple captures 42% share, Samsung largest smartphone OEM globally

Must Watch

PT3M42S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; May 01, 2021