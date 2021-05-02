Now a multi-skin tone handshake emoji will arrive in 2022

Apple has come up with a recent update of the iOS 14.5 version for iPhones and along with it has now unveiled new emojis to show your feelings. In total, the Cupertino-based tech giant has added 441 emojis in a single OS update.

Following the same path, Google, Samsung, Facebook, and others are also expected to bring some new emojis soon this year. Out of all the emojis, the one that has caught the eye of everyone is multi-skin tone handshake emojis which are scheduled to launch next year.

The handshake emoji is available on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Apple, and more. Also, one can see the handshake emoji in yellow colour and the new skin tones have been submitted to the Unicode Consortium, wherein both hands can be of different skin tones as well.

Google in its blog post said that Jennifer Daniel, Google’s creative director for emoji and a member of Unicode Technical Committee has come up with this idea with 25 new variations of the handshake emoji with different skin tones. She further reiterated that it was indeed a long process and one emoji wasn’t only required to turn into a new colour as it needed two hands with different skin tones.

