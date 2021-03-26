Now FAU-G can be downloaded on Apple iPhones: Here’s how iOS users can do it

Fearless and United Guards or FAU-G game is finally available for iPhone users as it needs iOS 10.0 or iPAD OS 10.0 and above to function. It has been developed by Bengaluru-based studio nCore Games, with a concept by Akshay himself.

The much-anticipated FAU-G game was earlier available on the Google Play Store.

In a tweet, nCore Games confirmed the development and said, “FAU-G is now available on iOS! Experience the tales of Galwan valley like never before on your iPhone. Download now from the Apple app store.”

The game description on the Google Play Store urges users to "fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier" and undergo the experiences that shape the men guarding India's borders.

"Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy," reads the game description.

The game was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, post PUB-G ban.

While announcing the same, Kumar had tweeted, "Supporting PM @narendramodi`s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20 per cent of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG"