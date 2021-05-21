हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Now Twitter users can get their account verified: Check the process to get Blue Tick

Microblogging platform Twitter will now officially help users to get themselves verified and get a "Blue Tick". Users can now submit an application to request verification in-app from their account settings.

To be specific, one needs to inform Twitter on the eligible category that matches the profile, information to be verified and the next step will be to submit the request.

For now, there are six categories under which profiles can fall for verification which include Government officials and institutions, Companies, brands and organisations, news journalism and organisations, Entertainment, Sports and gaming, Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.

The profile of that particular account should be completely filled with a profile image, a verified email, or phone number and it is also required for the Twitter account to be active for a minimum of six months before you can apply.

Twitter will send a mail to that user and it will inform that users the process can take a few weeks depending on how many verification requests are currently in queue.

Twitter further revealed that it will add more categories for verification later this year by adding more options for scientists, academics, and religious leaders. 

