Now users can turn off audio and video on Instagram Live: Check out the new features

Facebook-owned Instagram’s Live feature has got new features that will allow users to turn off their video or audio during the making of live videos. It comes at a time when Facebook is on the verge of launching new audio chat products like virtual rooms, soundbites features and more.

Instagram’s new features are available for use for both Android and iOS users. According to a TechCrunch report, the whole idea behind these new features of Instagram is that the users don’t feel pressurised while talking live to their audiences. Also, muting the audio would add to making the speech more clearer to the audience.

The whole process includes that Instagram users can tap on the microphone button to mute the audio, and the video camera button to turn off their video. After the video is turned off, the video box will show the user’s display picture.

If a person is hosting the video, then he/she won’t be able to turn off the audio or video of other participants in the live video. Also, the social media platform is working towards bringing more features soon.

Instagram gives the option to users to host live videos having up to four members, which was first rolled out in India in December last year.

