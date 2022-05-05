Now Xbox users can share, view game content in Stories

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has rolled out a new update for Xbox that will bring the activity feed on the Xbox app for iOS and Android platforms in the form of stories.

The company said that users will be able to create, share, and view stories with their friends in the Xbox app and add priority tags for console gaming experiences with Quality of Service (QoS) Tagging.

"Quality of Service (QoS) tagging is a new service for Xbox consoles and sets priority tags on latency-sensitive outbound networking traffic such as party chat, console streaming, and multiplayer. This helps protect your gaming experience from connection issues during times of congestion on supported networks," Kristen Mann, Principal Group Program Manager, Xbox Experiences, said in a blogpost.

"You can share your favourite gaming moments, including game clips, screenshots and achievements with your friends and the Xbox community. You can also reply to your friends' stories with a message or a quick reaction," Mann added.

The stories channel is located right on the home screen of the Xbox app.

To create a story, users can click the + button on their gamertag located within the stories channel, and then they can select the game clip, screenshot, or achievement that they want to post from the gallery.

Once selected, users will go to a story preview page where they can choose to add a caption to post and then click the post button located on the bottom right.

The stories channel shows content from the last 72 hours, and anything you share is also posted to users activity feed on their profile.