Apple

Now you can buy Purple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, AirTags in India

 The purple iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB variant while the 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs 84,900 Rs 94,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the purple iPhone 12 mini with 64GB variant is priced at Rs 69,900.

Now you can buy Purple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, AirTags in India

In its Spring Loaded event, Apple has unveiled a lot of new products like purple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, smart tracker AirTag and many others.

The new Apple products are now available in India and can be bought from the company's online store in the country. It can also be bought through authorised resellers and Amazon India as well.

 The purple iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB variant while the 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the purple iPhone 12 mini with 64GB variant is priced at Rs 69,900 and the 128GB and 256GB storage options are priced at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. 

Apple AirTag is available at Rs 3,190 and a pack of four AirTags can be bought for Rs 10,900. 

Apple will start the pre-orders for the new iPad Pro, iMac and Apple TV 4K later today via its online store, and authorised resellers. 

