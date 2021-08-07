हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter Spaces

Now you can co-host on Twitter Spaces with THIS feature

The co-hosts will be able to easily manage requests, invite more speakers, remove participants and pin tweet

Now you can co-host on Twitter Spaces with THIS feature

Microblogging platform Twitter will now allow users to add up to two co-hosts along with ten existing users to the conversation in Spaces. The co-hosts will be able to easily manage requests, invite more speakers, remove participants and pin tweets.

In its tweet, Twitter announced these features from the Spaces team.

“making it easier to manage your Space…introducing co-hosting!

- hosts have two co-host invites they can send

- the table just got bigger: 1 host, 2 co-hosts, and 10 speakers

- co-hosts can help invite speakers, manage requests, remove participants, pin Tweets, and more! pic.twitter.com/s76JFbhTL2,” read the tweet from the Spaces team.

Picture this, if you have got the access, you will be able to make a Space on Twitter by long-pressing the compose button on iOS and by simply tapping "+" on Android.

The Spaces team further revealed that it is currently working on the creation of Spaces for the older "Fleets Line" after it sunset the disappearing tweet feature in July. The feature will be renamed to "Space bar."

“We're working on bringing back the creation of Spaces to the "Fleets line", that we now call, by the way, "Space bar". Stay tuned. (4/4),” the tweet read.

Earlier in 2021, Twitter had come up with a dedicated Spaces tab for the feature and currently, it is restricted for a small community of testers that are actively giving feedback to improve it.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Twitter SpacesTwitter featuresSpaces tabTwitterTwitter co-hosts
Next
Story

Unbelievable! Apple Watch saved a 25-year-old running coach’s life

Must Watch

PT3M37S

Preparation of Delhi Police before 15th August