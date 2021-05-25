हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Now you can password-protect your Google activity page

Also, after protecting the details of Maps, Search and Google Play, it also adds other activities such as sites, apps, and devices that use Google services or your voice and audio recordings. “The activity you keep is used to give you more personalized experiences, like faster searches and more helpful app and content recommendations,” Google said. 

Now you can password-protect your Google activity page
Photo Credit: 9to5Google

Tech giant Google has now come up with password protection for your ‘Web and Activity Page’ which will help in protecting all your activities on Google services, be it history, YouTube, Maps, and more.  Besides that, it can be accessed on any device.

Also, after protecting the details of Maps, Search and Google Play, it also adds other activities such as sites, apps, and devices that use Google services or your voice and audio recordings. “The activity you keep is used to give you more personalized experiences, like faster searches and more helpful app and content recommendations,” Google said. 

As per a report by Android Police, Google's feature will also ask for a password whenever you want to access your Web and Activity page.  The next step would be that you can add a password by going to this website and clicking the ‘Manage My Activity’ verification link. After that, select the ‘Require Extra Verification’ option, save and enter your password. Google will then ask for verification when you try to view your activity page. It will direct you to the Google sign-in page where you can enter the password or verify through a connected Android device.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoogleGoogle Web and Activity pageGoogle PlayGoogle servicesGoogle features
Next
Story

Will Twitter, Facebook cease to operate in India from May 26? Here's what company says on new IT rules

Must Watch

PT6M41S

Bollywood Breaking: B-town celebs shower Karan Johar with birthday wishes as he turns 49