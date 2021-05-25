Now you can password-protect your Google activity page

Tech giant Google has now come up with password protection for your ‘Web and Activity Page’ which will help in protecting all your activities on Google services, be it history, YouTube, Maps, and more. Besides that, it can be accessed on any device.

Also, after protecting the details of Maps, Search and Google Play, it also adds other activities such as sites, apps, and devices that use Google services or your voice and audio recordings. “The activity you keep is used to give you more personalized experiences, like faster searches and more helpful app and content recommendations,” Google said.

As per a report by Android Police, Google's feature will also ask for a password whenever you want to access your Web and Activity page. The next step would be that you can add a password by going to this website and clicking the ‘Manage My Activity’ verification link. After that, select the ‘Require Extra Verification’ option, save and enter your password. Google will then ask for verification when you try to view your activity page. It will direct you to the Google sign-in page where you can enter the password or verify through a connected Android device.

