हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
YouTube

Now YouTubers can change their channel name without changing entire Google account

Until now, YouTube creators had to change their name and icon for their entire Google account -- so their name on YouTube would be the same name they send emails from in Gmail. The new update is expected to offer more flexibility for creators who might prefer to send emails under their actual name instead of their channel name. 

Now YouTubers can change their channel name without changing entire Google account

Google-owned streaming giant YouTube has come up with a new update that will allow its users to change their channel name and picture without having an impact on their original Google account.

Until now, YouTube creators had to change their name and icon for their entire Google account -- so their name on YouTube would be the same name they send emails from in Gmail.

Now making it easier, the streamer giant is allowing its creators to update their channel name and picture inside YouTube, and those changes will only impact their profile on YouTube, the Verge reported.

The new update is expected to offer more flexibility for creators who might prefer to send emails under their actual name instead of their channel name. However, this also comes with a drawback to the creators who have a verification badge as they will lose their check mark if they change their name.

The Verge reported that the creators will have to apply to receive the badge again.

As per YouTube`s official statements obtained by The Verge, this feature is a result of `top request from creators`. The update that has been rolled out today is applicable for both personal and brand accounts.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YouTubeYouTube creatorsGoogleGoogle accountGmail
Next
Story

Alert! A viral message promising for free internet? Its a SCAM

Must Watch

PT1M9S

viral video: man helps seal to free from plastic fire but then what happened | Viral Video