The iPhone 14 series will be unveiled by US-based tech giant Apple in the coming month. The launch of the iPhone is rapidly approaching and it will be one of the most anticipated product launches of the year. Meanwhile, many e-commerce platforms offer discount offers and exchange bonuses on the significant models of the iPhone ahead of the iPhone 14 series launch. Combining all the offers and exchange bonuses, one of the cheapest iPhones, the iPhone SE, is available at the lowest price ever.

Even the iPhone SE has minimal significance in relation to the release of the iPhone 14, many individuals wish to own an Apple iPhone but are unable to do so. For that people, this could be their chance. The iPhone SE is currently available for as little as Rs 15,000 in India on Flipkart. Find out about the intriguing offer by reading on! (Also Read: Debit card, credit cards rules changing after September 30 -- Key points you want to know)

Flipkart's offer on iPhone SE

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 29,999 for the 64GB variant, with a saving of Rs 9,901 off the retail price of Rs 39,900. Customers on Flipkart have the choice of acquiring the iPhone SE (2020) in the exchange offer additionally, which allows them the chance to receive an additional reduction of up to Rs 17,000 off the iPhone SE. Consumers can purchase the iPhone for Rs 12,999 after combining all the discounts. The significant model of the iPhone from 2020 is now available for the lowest price ever. (Also Read: Forgotten your wifi password? Here's the step-by-step guide to find your password easily for Windows 7,8,10 &11)

Key specs of iPhone SE

Apple's iPhone SE was launched in 2020, which included an A13 Bionic chipset and a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the home button's circular shape, and the display has wide bezels. The iPhone SE 2020 has a 12-megapixel back camera and a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is water- and dust-resistant and has an IP67 rating.