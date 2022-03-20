OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India teased: Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: OnePlus 10 Pro, the company's latest flagship smartphone for 2022, is slated to arrive later this month in India and other markets. OnePlus has officially teased the India launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was released in China earlier this year. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and will fight in the Indian market with the Samsung Galaxy S22, iPhone 13, iQoo 9 Pro Legend, and others. Furthermore, rumours say that the smartphone manufacturer will also release the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 43-inch with the OnePlus 10 Pro later this month.

The official OnePlus India Twitter handle previewed the launch. "Something10ng strong is coming," the firm promised, implying the OnePlus 10 Pro. The company has not specified a precise date for the launch, but it has stated that it will take place in March. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau stated last month at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be released in India and other countries later this month.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was released in China featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage in the smartphone. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W rapid charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The smartphone includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The camera was created in collaboration with Hassleblad, a Swedish camera manufacturer.

OnePlus 10 Pro has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port for connectivity.

