OnePlus 10 Pro launch next week: Here’s everything you need to know

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone next week on January 11. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed a few specs that will make the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone better than the competition.

Here’s everything to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is likely to be launched with a shooting mode called RAW Plus. The feature combines the benefits of computational photography and RAW image capture, similar to Apple’s ProRAW format.

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the Android 12 operating system. The phone is also expected to be powered with a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone will offer support by 50W wireless charging support. The smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The smartphone’s screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.

Moreover, the smartphone’s selfie camera has a 32MP sensor and you get a triple setup on the rear. The smartphone includes a 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 8MP 3x telephoto affair. Also Read: iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini gets massive discount on Flipkart: Here’s how to avail it

The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone will launch in China on January 11 in Black, White, and Green. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India and other countries shortly after the launch on January 11. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch display with a 1440x3216px AMOLED of 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 8, 2022: Here’s how to get free rewards

