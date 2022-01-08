iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini gets massive discount on Flipkart: Here’s how to avail it

New Delhi: Apple, based in Cupertino, has slashed the prices of several iPhone models, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Mini. Apple's iPhone 12 series now starts at Rs 49,999 in India for the iPhone 12 Mini, thanks to the new price cut. The new pricing is subject to change based on the colour and storage choice chosen by users. The revised rates are now available on Amazon and Flipkart.

According to reports, this is a temporary price reduction that will only be available for a limited time. So, if you've been waiting to get your hands on a new iPhone at a reasonable price, now is the time. Take a look at the updated prices:

iPhone 12

On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 has a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the 64GB model. The Blue colour, on the other hand, costs a little more, at Rs 60,499 for the 64GB storage option. The iPhone 12 64GB storage option costs Rs 63,900 on Amazon, while the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 70,900. The 128GB model costs Rs 64,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, is available in black, white, and blue colour variants and costs Rs 49,999 on Amazon. The purple colour choice for the iPhone 12 Mini costs Rs 53,900, while the green colour option costs Rs 59,900 for the 64GB edition. On Amazon, the Project RED model of the iPhone 12 Mini with 128GB storage costs Rs 54,999, while the green model costs Rs 64,900.

iPhone 11

The price of the iPhone 11 has also been reduced. The smartphone is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 49,900 for the 64GB storage model and Rs 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant.

These savings are only available for a limited time, so readers should take advantage of them if they plan to purchase their next iPhone model soon. There are currently no discounts available for iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the plain iPhone 13.

Live TV

#mute