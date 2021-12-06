OnePlus 10 to have THIS new feature, confirms CEO Pete Lau

New Delhi: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced that the OnePlus 10 series would come with the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset, assuring OnePlus fans of the company's upcoming flagship. The revelation comes amid a flurry of rumours about OnePlus's forthcoming smartphones, and it suggests that the company is gearing up to debut the new flagships early next year.

For those who aren't aware, the OnePlus 10 series is expected to launch in late January or early February of next year. The company's home nation, China, is slated to be the first to launch. In terms of global availability, the OnePlus 10 is expected to be released in March or April, in keeping with the usual OnePlus flagship smartphone release schedule.

Naturally, there are a lot of rumours floating around about the forthcoming OnePlus smartphone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, Qualcomm's recently introduced flagship CPU for mobiles, will be the most prominent feature of the OnePlus phones. Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, has now verified this.

The new chipset will be used in the company's "next-generation new products," according to a post on Weibo seen by PhoneArena. It's worth noting that Lau didn't specify if this was the OnePlus 10 or the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, because the OnePlus 10 series will be the company's next launch, we can expect one of the two or both devices to feature the much-anticipated processor.

This isn't the first time OnePlus has hinted that its next phones will employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The company confirmed that it would employ the chipset on its new products at the time of the chipset's debut. Because the OnePlus 10 series will include the greatest smartphone technology available, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is almost certain to be one of them.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has also been said to support 125W fast charging. This could indicate that it has a 5000mAh battery beneath the hood. The phone is expected to include a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Several renders of the forthcoming OnePlus flagship have revealed an intriguing new camera configuration. The back camera module, which is likely to be powered by Hasselblad, is expected to have a triple camera configuration with an LED flash in a sleek squarish design leaning towards one edge. There could be a selfie shooter with a punch-hole in the front. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come in three colours: black, white, and grey.

