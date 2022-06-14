Upcoming OnePlus 10T to have triple cameras, may remove alert slider

New Delhi: The key specifications of a rumoured OnePlus 10T have appeared online, indicating that the OnePlus 10 lineup will be extended. This phone is expected to launch in the second half of 2022, and it may feature a triple camera module on the back. The company may be able to do away with the alert slider.

According to a report, the OnePlus 10T will be released in the second half of this year and would most likely have a triple camera setup on the back. The report goes on to say that this rumoured phone could have a 50 megapixel camera, as well as an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

It could have a 16 megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats. The alert slider is also expected to be removed by OnePlus.

This phone is supposed to bear the codename Ovaltine and could be called the OnePlus 10 or the OnePlus 10T, according to the tip.

This phone could have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120-Hz screen refresh rate. The rumoured phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor and run OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12. OnePlus has yet to confirm any of the specifications, so we'll have to wait for them to make an official announcement.