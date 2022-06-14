Twitter gets nostalgic over Internet explorer retiring after 27 years

New Delhi: Internet Explorer is going to be phased out on June 15, and Twitter has been feeling a little nostalgic about it. Almost no one has used the search engine in a long time, and it is famous for being the punchline of numerous jokes about its slowness. However, it is associated with many of our first Internet memories, when Internet Explorer was the only alternative accessible. For some versions of Windows 10, Internet Explorer, or IE, will be decommissioned and support will end tomorrow.

Last year, Microsoft announced that the new Edge browser, which is the successor to Internet Explorer, offers a compatibility mode for legacy websites and apps that still require Internet Explorer core capabilities to run.

Check out some of the tweets that will make you nostalgic:

Say goodbye to the ever great Internet Explorer this June. pic.twitter.com/E5BMHcByiv — DeepCool (@Deepcoolglobal) May 31, 2022

Internet Explorer to be finally shut down by Microsoft after 27 years. Thank you for helping us download other web browsers. — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) June 13, 2022

Microsoft prepares to retire internet explorer, it's 27 year old browser



Chrome users: pic.twitter.com/5C8unTqcu6 — SwatKat (@swatic12) June 13, 2022

In August 1995, Internet Explorer made its debut. Because it was Javascript-enabled and allowed users to see JPEGs and GIFs, it quickly became the most popular search engine by 1996. Edge, Microsoft's replacement, has been converted to Chromium, the same foundation as the Google Chrome web browser.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge," said Sean Lyndersay, Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft Edge at Microsoft.

It remains to be seen whether Internet Explorer-themed memes will last any longer.