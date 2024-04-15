OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut For Second Time; Check New Price, Bank Offers

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has slashed the prices of the OnePlus 11 5G in India. It was launched last year as the most expensive smartphone. The company has now made the second price cut for the OnePlus 11 5G in the country. The smartphone comes in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. It is available in Titan Black and Eternal Green colour options.

OnePlus 11 5G Price Cut:

OnePlus has made a price cut in the 8GB+128GB storage variant only. Notably, OnePlus launched the 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus 11 at Rs 56,999. The company made the first price cut of Rs 2,000 recently. OnePlus has now announced another price cut of Rs 3,000. After the second price cut, consumers can buy the 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus 11 at Rs 51,999.

OnePlus 11 5G Bank Offers:

Moreover, exciting bank offers are also available for this smartphone. OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI and HDFC bank cards. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box. The company also promises 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security updates. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Gets Discount On Amazon India; Check New Price

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications:

The device features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 2.75D flexible curved OLED LTPO 3.0 display, providing an immersive visual experience with its 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 1300 nits.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 100W fast charging capability, ensuring a swift charge from 1 to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

The smartphone is loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 4nm Mobile Platform, coupled with an Adreno 740 GPU, delivering seamless performance and remarkable efficiency.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple-camera setup on the rear: a 50MP sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter at the front. Notably, it incorporates the Hasselblad Portrait Mode, enriching portrait photography with captivating results.

The smartphone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and features a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi 7 readiness, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Gets Discount On Amazon India; Check New Price)

It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and features an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio enhancement.