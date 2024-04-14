Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Gets Discount On Amazon India; Check New Price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has slashed the prices of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is available at a discounted price via bank offers. The smartphone is available with two storage options: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Both the storage variants of the smartphone can now be availed at a discount of up to Rs 3,000 via bank offers.

Price And Availability:

Consumers can get the base variant for an effective price of Rs 17,999 and the top variant for Rs 18,999 after receiving a discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 on both models. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone phone can be purchased via the company’s official website and Amazon in the country with the mentioned discount.

To recall, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G was launched in India at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models, respectively.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2200Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring fluid animations and responsive touch interactions. With a peak brightness of 2000 nits, it delivers vibrant and clear visuals even in bright sunlight. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset and Mali-G68 GPU.

The smartphone is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology for extended usage and fast charging capabilities. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, offering a user-friendly interface and customisation options.

It packs a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera for expansive shots, and a 2MP macro sensor for close-up photography. Furthermore, the smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, dual stereo speakers for immersive audio, and Dolby Atmos support for enhanced sound quality.

For connectivity options, it includes 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity, ensuring seamless connectivity for users.