OnePlus 11R And OnePlus 12R Receive Massive Price Cut On Amazon, Flipkart; Check New Price And Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 12R smartphones in the Indian market. Now, the OnePlus is offering a big discount on last year's flagship killer

handset OnePlus11R smartphone on Amazon. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R gets a hefty price cut on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce giant Amazon is selling the OnePlus 12R smartphone at the Launch price only.

OnePlus 11R On Amazon:

The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. However, the smartphone is now available for Rs 27,999 for the same variant on Amazon, which is a 30 per cent price drop on the smartphone.

OnePlus 12R On Flipkart:

The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. However, the smartphone is now available at a price of Rs 36,296 for the same variant on Flipkart, which is a discount of 3,633 on the smartphone. (Also Read: Realme C63 Smartphone Launched With Android 14-Based Realme UI 5; Check Specs, Price)

OnePlus 11R Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display and 1450 nits of peak brightness with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support. In the camera department, the smartphone packs a 50MP primary camera on the rear, 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is 16 MP shooter on the front.

For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

OnePlus 12R Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. In the camera department, the phone packs a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats. (Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates 7th Phase Of Polling In India With Voting Symbol)

The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, marking the largest-ever battery in the OnePlus smartphone. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 out-of-the-box. For connectivity, the OnePlus 12R supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a USB Type-C port and a dual nano-SIM setup.