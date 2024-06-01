Realme C63 Smartphone Launched With Android 14-Based Realme UI 5; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has announced the launch date of the Realme C63 smartphone in Indonesia. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and comes as an iterative upgrade over the Realme C53 smartphone, which is already on sale in the Indian market.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C63 is available in 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The handset is offered in Leather Blue and Jade Green colour options.

Realme C63 Price And Availability:

For the 6GB + 128GB model, the Realme C63 smartphone is priced at IDR 19,99,000 (approx Rs 10,250). The 8GB+128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs IDR 2,299,000 (around Rs 11,800). The Realme C63 will go on sale in Indonesia and Malaysia from June 5.

Realme C63 Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 450nits of peak brightness. It also offers a 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset alongside a Mali-G57 GPU.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It comes with a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that displays some system notifications around the hole punch display cutout.

In the camera department, the Realme C63 packs a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. For connectivity, the IP54-rated smartphone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS/GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone features an acceleration sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and proximity sensor along with a gyro-meter. According to the company, theRealme C63 features a Rainwater Smart Touch technology.