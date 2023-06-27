OnePlus 12 Expected To Launch By End Of 2023: Check The Tentative Price, Specifications, And Other Details

New Delhi: By the end of this year, the smartphone company OnePlus is rumoured to release its following flagship model. Experience More, a tipster, claims that the OnePlus 12 could be released by the end of 2023. The launch timeline matches a prior disclosure from Yogesh Brar, who previously provided the same information.

Recall that the current OnePlus 11 was introduced in January of this year. The flagship launch may take place months ahead of schedule if the OnePlus 12 launch schedule is accurate. (Also Read: Top 10 Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With 108 MP Camera)

According to the most recent report, the device might have a triple camera system on the back. According to rumours, the OnePlus 12 will include a 50MP + 50MP + 64MP camera system.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is supposed to power the smartphone. Readers should be aware that the chipset has not yet been revealed. It will probably be made public this year in November or December.

According to rumours, the OnePlus 12 will have a 5,000mAh battery. The gadget might allow fast charging at 150 watts. It might have a 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus is also developing its first foldable phone in the meantime. Online rumours about the OnePlus Fold V recently surfaced. The renders, which Smartprix and OnLeaks jointly shared, were made using a prototype model.

A noticeable, circular camera module is visible on the back in the photographs. Three camera sensors are contained inside the module, along with the recognisable Hasselblad logo. Outside of the camera island, in the left-hand corner, is the rear camera flash.

The well-known alert slider and a fingerprint scanner located on the power button are additional features seen in the pictures. The phone's screen bezels are thin. The selfie camera on the front of the OnePlus Fold V is located in the middle. The phone's internal selfie camera is located in the left-side corner when it is folded.