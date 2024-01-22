OnePlus 12 Series Launching On January 23 In India: How Watch Live Stream

New Delhi: OnePlus is ready to unveil its OnePlus 12 series in India on January 23 at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event. The series includes OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R and will go on sale via the e-commerce giant Amazon. The global event takes place at 7:30 PM in Delhi. You can watch the live stream for the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on their official YouTube page and social channels.

To recall, the OnePlus 12 has already launched in China. Now, fans across India and parts of Europe will get a chance to buy the powerful device. Notably, the Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 is expected to have similar specifications to the model launched in China. It is expected that the OnePlus 12 could be unveiled at a price tag considerably higher than its predecessor.

Where will you be in 4 years? The #OnePlus12 and #OnePlus12R will likely still be Fast and Smooth Launching Jan 23



Get notified: https://t.co/cIQ81FKX2i pic.twitter.com/I43PQyZdU3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 19, 2024

Ahead of the launch, let's have a quick look at the expected specifications of the OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Display

The OnePlus 12R is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, while the OnePlus 12 could be packed with a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Camera

The OnePlus 12R could feature a 50MP OIS primary camera, while the OnePlus 12 may be packed with a 32MP selfie camera. (Also Read: WhatsApp Is Working On This Feature To Make File Transfer Easy; Check Here)

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Chipsets

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on a 4nm process, while the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno GPU.

OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 Battery

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-wired charging support, while the OnePlus 12 is expected to come with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.