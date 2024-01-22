trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712396
WhatsApp Is Working On This Feature To Make File Transfer Easy; Check Here

WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, is rumoured to be working on a new Android-like file-sharing feature that allows users to send and receive files (photos, links or videos) from nearby people. 

WhatsApp Is Working On This Feature To Make File Transfer Easy; Check Here Image Credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, is testing a new feature reportedly, through which files can be easily shared with nearby friends. This new feature will work using Bluetooth, which they have hidden in the latest Android update of WhatsApp. Meanwhile, Google and Samsung recently upgraded Android's default file-sharing system, Nearby Share, and renamed it Quick Share. This new feature will allow easy file sharing between Android phones and computers using Chrome OS and Windows.

Share File up to 2GB

With this feature, you can send files up to 2GB to your nearby friends, that too quickly and easily. Now no more hassle of sending files in chat or cloud storage. Keep in mind, that both of you will have to remain in the "File Share" section of WhatsApp until the file sending is complete. (Also Read: Voda Idea Enhances Network Capacity In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration)

Shake device to transfer files 

Although this new WhatsApp feature seems quite useful, but it also seems a bit boring after the 'Quick Share' feature of Google and Samsung. But if all this will work on both iOS and Android phones, then it can prove to be a game-changer. Otherwise, other platforms are already providing good ways to send files. (Also Read: Google Makes It Easy to Unsubscribe From Unwanted Emails on Gmail for iOS, Android Users)

Features of WhatsApp

WhatsApp has added four new features for channels. Now you can create polls, send voice messages, have more than one administrator in your channel and even share your followers' channel updates on your status. These new features will make the channels even more fun and interactive.  

