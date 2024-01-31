OnePlus 12 Now Available In India With Launch Offers; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: The OnePlus 12 smartphone is now available for sale in India. OnePlus fans can purchase the smartphone online on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in, as well as offline from authorized retail stores in the country. The newly launched handset is available in two variants—12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB, priced at Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively. The smartphone can be purchased in Flowey Emerald and Silky Black colour options.

OnePlus Launch Offers

OnePlus has introduced attractive offers; customers can claim an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI credit cards and OneCard, along with a no-cost EMI option for nine months. Furthermore, customers can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 for trade-in deals.

Moreover, customers can enjoy a 50 percent reduction on the Accidental Damage Protection Plan through the OnePlus e-store, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores. As for accessories, there's a special offer of 20 percent off on cases and 10 percent off on wireless chargers, exclusively accessible on the OnePlus e-store and OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus 12 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device includes Hasselblad cameras with significantly improved resolution from previous variants.

The dual SIM (Nano) handset runs on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14. It houses a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The new smartphone also boasts a 32MP front camera. The 5G phone is equipped with a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. To address thermal concerns, the phone incorporates a 9140mm² Dual Cryo-velocity VC (Vapor Chamber) cooling system.