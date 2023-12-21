OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event In India: Check Ticket Price, Availability, Where To Buy, And More

New Delhi: OnePlus is all set to make a significant mark in the Indian smartphone market with its upcoming event, "Smooth Beyond Belief," scheduled for January 23, 2024. During this in-person gathering at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, OnePlus plans to unveil the highly anticipated OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones.

OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event: Time

The event's entry time is set for 5:30 pm (IST), with the main proceedings kicking off at 7:30 pm (IST). (Also Read: Samsung Confirms Launch Of Galaxy A15 And A25 5G: Check Release Date, Specifications, And More)

OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event: Ticket Availability

For community members eager to be part of this exclusive event, OnePlus has disclosed that tickets will be available for purchase starting January 3. (Also Read: Google Maps New Features Coming In 2024 For Indian Users: Check)

OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event: Where To Buy Ticket?

Interested individuals can secure their spots on PayTM Insider and the OnePlus online store.

OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event: Ticket Prices

Although specific ticket prices remain undisclosed, OnePlus has hinted at a 50 percent discount for existing OnePlus customers who are part of the OnePlus Red Cable Club (RCC).

OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event: Additional Details About Tickets

More information regarding ticket details and the event itself will be shared on the company's website and social media channels.

Describing the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R as "dual flagship" smartphones, OnePlus has promised that each device will showcase its unique attributes.

OnePlus 12 Series: China's Model Specifications

The OnePlus 12, which was initially launched in China on December 5, boasts a 6.82-inch LTPO super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display reaches a peak brightness level of 4500 nits.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and offers up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus introduces RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization features with its custom skin based on the Android 14 operating system.

The OnePlus 12's camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 primary sensor, a 64-megapixel 3X periscopic telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with a 5,400 mAh battery, complemented by 100W fast-wired charging (superVOOC) and 50W wireless charging (AIRVOOC).