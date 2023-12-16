OnePlus 12 Series Set To Launch Globally: Check Details

New Delhi: OnePlus has officially announced the global launch date for its highly anticipated OnePlus 12 series, scheduled for January 23, 2024. Following its initial release in China on December 5, the OnePlus 12 is set to make its international debut, including in the Indian market. The global launch event, where the flagship OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be unveiled, is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Teaser Confirms Global Introduction

A teaser video posted on X late Friday confirmed that the OnePlus 12 series would be introduced globally at the upcoming OnePlus launch event. This marks the company's concerted effort to bring its latest handsets to a broader audience.

India Pricing And Microsite Details

The India pricing for both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R is expected to be revealed during the event. OnePlus enthusiasts can find a dedicated microsite on the company's website, offering key specifications for the OnePlus 12.

Additionally, the site provides an opportunity for interested customers to win a free OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R by subscribing to the launch event.

OnePlus 12R: Details

While specific details about the OnePlus 12R are yet to be disclosed on the microsite, earlier reports suggest that it might be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3, primarily targeted at gamers. The OnePlus 12R is anticipated to come with a more budget-friendly price tag compared to the flagship OnePlus 12.

Specifications Of OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12, introduced in China on December 5, comes with specifications, including Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a robust 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

The smartphone features up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage. Its 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen offers a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The OnePlus 12 comes equipped with Hasselblad-branded cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 32-megapixel front camera.

Pricing In China And Anticipation For Global Release

In China, the OnePlus 12 is priced at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 50,700) for the base variant. The top-of-the-line model, featuring 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, comes in at CNY 5,799 (approximately Rs 68,400).

The global release on January 23 is expected to bring these cutting-edge devices to a wider audience, marking OnePlus's commitment to delivering innovative technology on a global scale.