OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Specs, Price

OnePlus 13 Series India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced the official launch date of the latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 13 globally including India along with an updated version of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds. The OnePlus 13 series is expected to include the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones.

The event is set to take place on 7 January 2025 at 9:00 pm IST, coinciding with the company’s 11th anniversary. Both smartphones will be available via Amazon and the OnePlus India e-store.

However, the location details of the launch event are not mentioned in the post. But the event will be live-streamed on OnePlus’s official channels like every year. Notably, the OnePlus 13 smartphone is already available in China. In the year 2024, the company launched the OnePlus 12, 12R and Buds 3 TWS earphones.

OnePlus 13 Price (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced at around Rs 65,000, similar to the iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro. (Also Read: Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Launched In India With Xiaomi’s HyperOS; Check Specs, Price)

OnePlus 13 Global Variant (Expected Specifications)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and Dolby Vision support. Both the handsets may run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

It will likely be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Under the hood, the phone is likely to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

On the camera front, the global variant is rumoured to sport a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and another 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and videos, it is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera.