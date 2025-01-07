OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R India Launch: Expected Specs, Pricing, And Where To Watch Winter Launch Event Live

OnePlus 13 Series India Launch: OnePlus is set to officially launch the much-anticipated OnePlus 13 series in India at the OnePlus Winter Launch Event today on January 7. The series is expected to include the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, along with a special edition of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds in the country. Furthermore, the company may introduce the OnePlus Watch 3 smartwatch, featuring enhanced health monitoring capabilities.

Notably, both smartphones are expected to receive at least four major Android OS upgrades along with five years of security updates. Adding further, the OnePlus 13R is rumored to be the first R-series smartphone from OnePlus to feature a dedicated telephoto lens.

Where To Watch OnePlus Winter Launch Event Live

OnePlus will live-stream the launch of the OnePlus 13 series on the brand's official YouTube channel, with the event kicking off at 9:00 PM IST today. During the launch, the company will unveil its latest products and services. OnePlus has also confirmed that these products will be available for purchase through Amazon, OnePlus stores, and other participating retailers nationwide.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Price In India (Expected)

The base variant of the OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000, while the more affordable OnePlus 13R is likely to be priced under Rs 50,000.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering top-tier performance. It may house a larger 6,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging, along with wireless charging capabilities.

The device is anticipated to feature a triple rear camera setup, each with a 50 MP sensor, and a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies. Furthermore, it is likely to boast a stunning quad-curved display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, marking an upgrade over its predecessor. The phone will run on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, delivering a seamless and updated user experience.

OnePlus 13R Specifications (Expected)

The handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, ensuring exceptional performance and efficiency. It may feature a 1.5K resolution OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a flat-panel design, offering a sharp and smooth visual experience.

The device is anticipated to house a robust 6,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging, providing extended usage with quick recharge times. The phone may run on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, it promises a modern and refined software experience.