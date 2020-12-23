OnePlus 8T concept smartphone changes colour as you breathe: Know how and why so

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is coming out with its concept phone -- the OnePlus 8T --that changes colours as you breathe.

How and why does it change colour?

OnePlus 8T conceppt sports a motion-tracking radar tool. According to OnePlus, it is using a technology called Electronic Color, Material and Finish (ECMF) for the OnePlus 8T concept phone. The technology uses a colour-changing film that contains metal oxide in glass. When that metal oxide is activated, it's able to change colour from a dark blue to a silver one. The radar could sense your breathing and change the back's colour in time with it, "effectively making the phone a biofeedback device".

OnePlus 8T concept Motion tracker used to offer other facilities

"The new module, which is built into the camera bump on the back of the phone, uses millimeter wave radar to bounce electromagnetic waves off its surroundings and lets the phone "perceive, image, locate, and track objects," The Verge reported. The technology sounds similar to the Google Pixel 4's radar-enabled Motion Sense technology. This concept phone can also use this motion tracker to do simple things like answering a phone call with a gesture, or offer more advanced functionality like sensing a user's breathing.

A Google blog had in 2019 said that its Advanced Technology and Projects team (ATAP) has been working on Soli, a motion-sensing radar.

"Radar, of course, is the same technology that has been used for decades to detect planes and other large objects. We've developed a miniature version located at the top of Pixel 4 that senses small motions around the phone, combining unique software algorithms with the advanced hardware sensor, so it can recognize gestures and detect when you’re nearby," the blog added.

Pixel 4 is supposed to be the first device with Soli, powering new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand.

With IANS Inputs