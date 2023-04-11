OnePlus 9 5G Gets Rs 12,000 Discount; Check Where And How To Avail It

New Delhi: Following the debut of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India last week, the OnePlus 9 smartphone is getting a price cut. A promotion that is now active on the OnePlus website is offering a 22 percent discount on the OnePlus 9 5G for customers wishing to purchase a high-end 5G phone. If you are planning to buy a new OnePlus phone, this may be the right time for you.

Original Price Of OnePlus 9 5G

The maximum retail price (MRP) for the OnePlus 9 5G is Rs 54,999. (Also Read: Google Pay Transferred Up To Rs 80,000 Extra Money To Users- Know What Happened Next)

Discount Offer On OnePlus 9 5G

According to the OnePlus website, the Chinese electronics giant has the item listed for Rs 42,999 on its website, a savings of 12,000 or 21.81 percent off the original MSRP.

Bank Offer

Additionally, buyers can take advantage of a discount wherein those paying with their MobiKwik wallet can save an additional Rs 2,000 on the item, bringing the total discount to Rs 14,000.

OnePlus 9 5G Discounted Price

A combination of the offers lowered the OnePlus 9 5G's final price to Rs 41,999.

Other Benefits

Those who purchase the OnePlus 9 5G will also receive six months of free Spotify access from OnePlus.

OnePlus 9 5G Specifications/Features

OnePlus 9 sports a 120Hz display, a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (24001080 pixels) AMOLED display, with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 9's triple rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with EIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The OnePlus 9 has a 16-megapixel lens with EIS for selfies. The device supports 65W rapid charging.