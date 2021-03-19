OnePlus 9R will be launched along with 9 and 9 Pro, confirms CEO Pete Lau

Finally, the wait is over! Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has now confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 9R along with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

In an interview, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau said that the company is scheduled to launch these smartphones on March 23 and the OnePlus 9R will bring a “robust flagship experience at a more accessible price point.” It is also said to be more affordable than the other two OnePlus 9-series phones and the OnePlus 9R is also expected to have a high screen refresh rate and 5G support.

Lau also revealed that said that the OnePlus 9R’s plan is to “go even further” as compared to what the company did with the OnePlus Nord last year, in terms of bringing out “a balanced handset with the latest technology and class-leading industrial design”.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a two-year warranty, instead of the industry-standard 1 year.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9R is expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and a 90Hz display and it is also likely to come with multiple rear cameras.

Apart from this, the company recently confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will also be unveiled on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 range.

For cameras and videos, OnePlus has also collaborated with Hasselblad to revamp the camera system on the OnePlus 9 series.