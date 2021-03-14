OnePlus Watch to be unveiled along with OnePlus 9 series on March 23

After OnePlus announced recently that the OnePlus 9 series will be launched on March 23, the company has now confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will also be unveiled on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 range.

The OnePlus Watch will be the first smartwatch from the company, with the OnePlus Band fitness band launched earlier this year. The fitness band marked as OnePlus' official entry into the wearable market.

OnePlus took to Twitter and its forums to confirm that the OnePlus Watch and also shares glimpses of the smartwatch, hinting at a silicone textured band and a round display.

OnePlus recently unveiled an official promo of the OnePlus 9 Pro which shows that the phone will sport a curved back panel design which is similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Also, in terms of camera, the phone will have four rear camera sensors with Hasselblad branding on the camera module.

OnePlus has also announced its partnership with Hasselblad to revamp the camera system on the OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus and Hasselblad have planned to work together over the next three years and the companies will start their collaboration by bringing software improvements including colour tuning and sensor calibration.