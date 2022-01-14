OnePlus 9RT 5G with Snapdragon 888 in India: Price, features, specs

New Delhi: OnePlus, on Friday (January 14), launched the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone and Buds Z2 earphones. The smartphone is an upgrade to the OnePlus’ performance-oriented R series.

"Designed solely with speed in mind, the 9RT 5G offers uncompromising features such as the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 600Hz of Touch Response Rate, and OnePlus` finest VC cooling system to date, redefining how we look at performance flagships," said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of OPPO and Founder of OnePlus.

OnePlus 9RT 5G Availability

OnePlus 9RT 5G is launched in two colours: Hacker Black and Nano Silver. The smartphone is launched in two configurations 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, and will retail starting from January 16 for Amazon Prime members as part of early access on amazon.in.

OnePlus 9RT 5G Price

OnePlus 9RT 5G price starts at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant while the 12GB+256GB model will retail at Rs 46,999.

OnePlus 9RT 5G Performance

OnePlus 9RT 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone will sport a 120Hz E4 OLED flat display and the 9 series flagship IMX766 sensor on the main camera.

OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone also gets Warp Charger 65T, a large 4500mAh battery for all-day use and runs on the OxygenOS. The smartphone takes 15 minutes to charge from 1 per cent to 65 per cent, and 100 per cent in just 29 minutes, the company claims. Also Read: HCL Tech acquires Hungary-based IT firm Starschema for Rs 315 crore

For gaming, the OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with Tri-eSport Wi-Fi Antennas with an Adaptive Switch that reportedly provides an uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience. Moreover, the OnePlus 9RT 5G is powered by the Sony IMX766 Image Sensor. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Centre govt employees may get bumper salary hike ahead of Republic Day

Live TV

#mute