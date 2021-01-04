हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OnePlus

OnePlus launching fitness band in India to take on Xiaomi? All you want to know

As per media reports, OnePlus is eyeing to launch the 'OnePlus Band' in India this year and will be pitted against Xiaomi's Mi Band 5.

OnePlus launching fitness band in India to take on Xiaomi? All you want to know

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is planning to enter the wearables segment in India this year that will pose as a straight rival product against that of Xiaomi. 

As per media reports, OnePlus is eyeing to launch the 'OnePlus Band' in India this year and will be pitted against Xiaomi's Mi Band 5.

The band will first debut in India followed by more regions later on and would be priced around Rs 3,000. The band is said to come with features such as an AMOLED display, multi-day battery and support for water resistance.

OnePlus is also working closely with Google on improving Wear OS. Whether that means the OnePlus watch will run Google's platform is unclear, according to reports. The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.

The Xiaomi's Mi Band 5 was launched in India in October 2020. It comes with 1.1 inch Full touch AMOLED color display, Automatic activity detection (Running and Walking). The smart watch's battery runs up to 14 days on a single charge. It comes with magnetic charging. It is backed by PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) – Single matrix to track your all fitness related activities. The 5ATM Water Resistant watch Tracks 11 professional sports mode (including Yoga and Rope skipping).

