OnePlus Nord 4 Launched In India With AI Features Under Rs 40,000; Check Specs, Price

OnePlus Nord 4 India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone in India. The phone comes with utility and camera-centric features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), including AI Speak, AI Eraser, AI Clear Face and AI Linkboost, designed to help users reconnect to their mobile network faster than ever before. Notably, the company claims that there is no waiting and no lagging.

The company also claims that the OnePlus Nord 4 is the only unibody-metal design 5G smartphone in the market and will get 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. The OnePlus Nord 4 will go on sale from August 2 and the pre-order will begin from July 20 and end on July 30.

OnePlus Nord 4 Price And Colour Options:

The phone comes in three storage models: 8GB RAM+128GB, 8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB. The OnePlus Nord 4 is available at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The new phone is offered in Mercury Silver, Obsidian Midnight and Oasis Green colour options.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Offers:

Customers can enjoy a Rs 3,000 discount when using ICICI and OneCard credit cards, along with Jio benefits worth Rs 2,250. Adding further, they can receive four months of Spotify Premium for free.

OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications:

The phone features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It is powered by latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Qualcomm AI Engine. The smartphone is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery which can charge the phone from 1 to 100 percent in less than half an hour.

With the improved battery performance, OnePlus claims the device will be capable of 100-watt charging, with 5 minutes of charging capable of delivering 5 hours of video playback on streaming platforms like Netflix.

In the camera department, the smartphone gets a 50MP LYT600 primary shooter and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16 MP shooter on the front.