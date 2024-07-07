Advertisement
ONEPLUS

OnePlus Nord 4 With Three Other Devices Confirmed To Launch At Summer Launch Event In Italy; Check Expected Specs

The OnePlus will also unveil the OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Pad 2 alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
OnePlus Nord 4 With Three Other Devices Confirmed To Launch At Summer Launch Event In Italy; Check Expected Specs Image Credit: Amazon

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced the official launch date of the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone. The company has informed that the upcoming smartphone is set to be unveiled on July 16 at the company's Summer Launch Event in Italy.

Apart from this, the OnePlus will also roll out the OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Pad 2 alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone. The phone could be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V. 

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad 2 is also expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro.  

OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications (Expected):

The handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It could feature a 6.74 inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the smartphone could feature a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter. (Also Read: Amazon Prime Day 2024: From Samsung Galaxy M35 To iQOO Z9 Lite 5G To Go On Sale; Check Bank Offers, Discount)

The much-anticipated smartphone is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. 

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications (Expected):

The tablet could sport a 12.1-inch 3K LCD with a peak brightness of 900 nits and a resolution of 3000 x 2120 pixels. The device is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On the optics front, the tablet may be packed with a 13MP rear camera. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter on the front. 

The device is expected to come with a 9510mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. (Also Read: Struggling to Manage Gmail? Learn How To Organize Emails With A Swipe - 6 Easy Steps)

Overall, the OnePlus Nord 4G handset reportedly features a metal unibody design. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are expected to be a mid-range option with active noise cancellation (ANC). The OnePlus Pad 2 is being hailed as the "new productivity powerhouse," and the OnePlus Watch 2R is confirmed to be lightweight and powered by Wear OS.   

