New Delhi: Along with the increasing a nip in the air, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is swiftly making its space in the budget smartphone market. As per the latest reports, the company is working on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, a cheap Nord CE smartphone. Specifications for the smartphone have been posted online in a new listing released by tipster OnLeaks ahead of the anticipated arrival in Q1 or Q2 of next year.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was introduced earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 23,999 in India. The rumours suggests that the device will sport a 108 MP primary camera and have a 120 Hz display rate. The smartphone will powered with 695 5G processor. (Also Read: THESE OnePlus phones now support 5G network; check how to update software)

The device is anticipated to have up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is likely to come in two different configurations: 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. (Also Read: LIC Policy: Want to become crorepati? Get Rs 1 crore by just paying premium for 4 years)

The triple rear camera arrangement on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G could have a 108MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor for photography. It might have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone's battery is probably a 5,000 mAh one that supports 67W rapid charging technology. According to the rumour, the smartphone would have a Type-C charging port. The predecessor's colour options included Bahama Blue and Grey Mirror at launch. There may also be blue and grey colour possibilities for the future smartphone.

The India launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is anticipated in the first or second quarter of 2023. Like its predecessor, the smartphone is anticipated to cost roughly Rs 22,000 in India.