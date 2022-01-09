OnePlus Nord CE explodes in pocket, user claims “I could have died”

New Delhi: OnePlus is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. There have been multiple reports of the OnePlus Nord 2 exploding while in use recently. Now it's the OnePlus Nord CE, which is said to have burst as the user was "pulling it out of the pocket." Dushyant Goswami bought the OnePlus Nord CE six months ago.

Goswami reported the incident on social media channels such as Twitter and LinkedIn. The posts have already been removed, and the user claims that the OnePlus team has promised to send him a replacement handset. "I appreciate everyone's help. "Last night at 8 p.m., the Oneplus team called me and promised me that they will send me a new unit by Tuesday," according to the (now-deleted) Twitter post.

The company has not issued an official comment about the occurrence or the cause of the explosion.

Goswami wrote on Twitter (post removed), "I possess a phone from the extremely popular brand ONEPLUS, which claims excellent quality." My phone is barely 6 months old, and it blew up yesterday as I was pulling it out of my pocket. It's not just awful, but it's deadly. Is Brand going to be held accountable for the accident?"

Along with the post, Goswami included photographs of his charred OnePlus Nord CE, which appeared to be fully ruined from the front and back. The battery, display, and camera were all completely destroyed.

This isn't the first time we've heard about the OnePlus Nord phone explosion. Previously, some users in India and internationally reported OnePlus Nord 2 blasts. So yet, the company has not disclosed any specifics about why these explosions are occurring.

Notably, this is also the first time that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has pledged to exchange an exploded phone for a new one.

