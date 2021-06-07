OnePlus Nord CE price leaked: Check the expected price, features and more

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is coming up with a new smartphone called Nord CE 5G in India. Ahead of its launch, the price of the smartphone has been leaked and what’s more surprising is that the leaked price is available on the official website.

OnePlus has already come up with several teasers of OnePlus Nord CE where it has revealed its designs and cameras. Besides the leaked price, there is an HDFC bank offer that has also been revealed on the website.

OnePlus Nord CE will be launched on June 10.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G price has already been revealed on the website and Mukul Sharma, a popular leakster has tipped that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 22,999.

The price of this OnePlus mobile phone is also revealed through an HDFC cashback offer which is listed on the website which states that the price of the smartphone is Rs 22,999 but HDFC customers can get it for Rs 21,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and it will be equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It can come with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage option.

In terms of selfies and videos, the smartphone comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup along with a 16MP.

