New Delhi: OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE model. The company announced the new udpate in the community forum on March 9. 2023. It is roll out globally and OnePlus nord CE devices will get the update soon.

When OxygenOS 13 was released?

Last year, OnePlus released OxygenOS 13 for the high-end premium phones including OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 9RT, more.OxygenOS 13 will also be coming to other models (OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite) in the future updates.

The company’s new OS bring forth new features for the customers. Now the company is expanding the OS in lower-end smartphones and will soon Nord CE to part of advanced community.

What are new features of OxygenOS 13?

Sidebar toolbox

It will make it so much easier for you do everything with one-handed control. This practical function comes with easy access to various apps and supports free editing, so you can choose which features to include in the sidebar.

Super Power saving mode

It will allow to limit your phone with 6 apps and reduce your phone to its most critical functionality for those times when a charger is not nearby and you need to make every percent count.

Optimise system UI in OxygenOS 13

It will allow to change the size of the content on your screen.

Shelf

Shelf in OxygenOS 13 can be brought on the home screen by swiping down. You only need to set up once for the first time. You can switch on or off Shelf by long pressing Launcher, clicking Home screen & Lock screen, and tapping Swipe down on Home Screen. There, you can choose Notification drawer or Shelf.

Zen Mode

The company has made some adjustments to Zen Mode in OxygenOS 13.

Kid Space

In order to reduce the radiation of blue light from the screen to your eyes, the Eye comfort will be open automatically when you enter Kid Space. To better meet the requirements of children's smartphone usage, Kid Space has many well-thought features, such as screen time limits and eyesight protection. You can change the settings by tapping the setting icon in the upper-right corner, selecting "Parental controls ", and tapping “Eyesight protection”.