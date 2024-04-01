OnePlus Nord CE4 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 And Android 14 Launched In India At Rs 24,999; Check Specs, Bank Offers

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has launched a mid-range OnePlus Nord CE4 5G smartphone in India. The new Nord series smartphone comes as a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord CE 3 smartphone. It runs OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

It comes with storage options: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The smartphone comes in Dark Chrome with a glossy finish and Celadon Marble colour options. The smartphone will get two major Android software updates and three years of security updates.

The first sale for the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G smartphone will begin on April 4 at 12 PM via Amazon India and OnePlus India’s online store.

Price And Bank Offers:

For the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone at Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 26,999.

Consumers who can purchase the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G smartphone on April 4 can get the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth Rs 2,199 at no additional cost.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications:

The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. It includes a 240Hz touch sampling rate and innovative PWM dimming technology.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The OnePlus Nord CE4 5G is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and Battery Health Engine tech for long-term battery durability.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 uses AI to learn your usage pattern and regulate the charging speed.

In the camera setup, it features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera for quality selfies. For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 smartphone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.