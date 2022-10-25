OnePlus Nord N300 5G out in market: Check features, price and other details

OnePlus has launched another smartphone named OnePlus Nord N300 in the United States, expanding its OnePlus Nord series and giving smartphone users one more option. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek chipset making it a reality. OnePlus Nord N300 comes with a Dimensity 810 SoC and is being touted as the successor of the Nord N200 5G. The Nord N200 5G used to account for 60% of all OnePlus Nord series phone sales in the US and is one of the most popular OnePlus devices in the country.

OnePlus Nord N300 Features/Specifications

Nord N300 5G has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a water drop notch cutout that houses the 8MP selfie camera. Nord N300 comes with a 48MP main camera and a 2MP depth lens. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the device and supports 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N300 runs Oxygen OS based on Android 13 and comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage options. The device comes in a single colour option -Midnight Jade.

OnePlus Nord N300 Price

OnePlus Nord N300 5G has been priced at $228 in the United States which roughly comes to around Rs 19,000 in India. The sale of the device will start on November 3.

It may be noted that OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is the cheapest OnePlus smartphone in India and is priced at Rs 19,999. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 64MP rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. While OnePlus launched 5G smartphones in India ahead of the 5G launch, it has now started rolling out 5G support updates for its devices and the OnePlus 10T is the smartphone maker's first device in India to get the 5G update.