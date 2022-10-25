WhatsApp Working Now: Chat services restored after two hours glitch

WhatsApp Back Now: WhatsApp servers had a technical glitch today with millions of users across the globe facing issues in sending and receiving messages. While the users were unable to send any message to group chats, their messages to individual chats were not being delivered as it was showing only one tick. While the WhatsApp services went down around 12.30 pm, it was restored after almost two hours around 2.30 pm. The outage was not only reported in India but also across the globe. Users initially thought that there were some issues with their smartphone, mobile network or wifi, but later found out that WhatsApp was down globally.

The restoration of WhatsApp began around 2.15 pm and the services were almost restored by 2.30 pm. However, some desktop users and WhatsApp web users still reported facing login related issues which are likely to be resolved shortly. If you are still facing any issue with WhatsApp, rest assured that the problem will be fixed shortly as the tech-giant is continuously working to restore normalcy.

Earlier, a Meta spokesperson said that they were aware of the issues faced by users and were working to resolve it. Meta is the parent company of WhatsApp and Facebook.

It may be recalled that WhatsApp has around 500 million users in India and globally it has around over 2.5 billion active users. WhatsApp witnesses over 5 billion messages everyday. "5.5 billion unencrypted SMS are sent every day. With WhatsApp, your messages won’t be one of them. Step-up to a new era of personal privacy with automatic end-to-end encryption," said the instant messaging platform in a Tweet on October 17.

As soon as WhatsApp went down, people rushed to Twitter to confirm whether all users are facing issues. In fact, this led to a meme fest on Twitter with users sharing their experience while making fun of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has recently launched its updated version 2.22.21.83 in India which comes with several new features including call link creation, more authority for group admins and easy reaction using emojis for status updates.