OnePlus

OnePlus stops OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

New Delhi: OnePlus recently started rolling out the stable update to OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12, for its latest flagship devices -- the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. 

However, as per GSM Arena, it was anything but "stable", in fact being plagued with bugs and various issues. 

There are countless similar reports from users across the internet. According to GSM Arena, the company has finally acknowledged the problem and decided to halt the rollout. Also Read: PM Kisan: Farmers could get Rs 2000 instalment ahead of New Year, here’s how to add name in beneficiary list

Hopefully, it won't take a long time until OnePlus issues the new, improved update, and maybe the second time around it will actually manage to be stable. Also Read: Unbelievable! Elon Musk checked exam papers auctioned for Rs 5.8 lakh

