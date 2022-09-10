OnePlus to launch new smartphone 'OnePlus 11' soon; Check specs, expected price ,and other details

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its next phone OnePlus 11as per the latest updates. Recent rumours suggest that OnePlus may release the OnePlus 11 in December. When it was anticipated that the OnePlus 10T would be the company's final flagship model for the year, rumours of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer began to circulate.

Apparently, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the rumoured OnePlus 11. Additionally, it's anticipated that OnePlus will shortly release the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11 Pro.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will likely power OnePlus's upcoming smartphone, according to a China-based tipster named Digital Chat Station. Over the Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1 SoC, it represents an improvement. There hasn't been any other information made public yet on the smartphone.

OnePlus recently released the OnePlus 10T 5G in global regions as well as India. The smartphone is the first item in the "T" series after a two-year absence. The OnePlus 8T was the final "T" series device to be introduced in 2020. The new gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and can charge at 150 watts.

A significant improvement is that the company removed the alert slider from the OnePlus 10T.

The OnePlus 10T is offered in three different versions. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are included in the base model. $48,999 is the price. For $54,999 and $55,999, respectively, the phone is also offered in 12GB RAM+256GB ROM and 16GB RAM+256GB ROM versions.

The smartphone is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The new OnePlus phone boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a 1,080x2,412 pixel resolution. The phone's screen is made using Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The OnePlus 10T is approved for HDR10+ and has 10-bit colour depth and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.